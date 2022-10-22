Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Encompass Health Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EHC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

Encompass Health Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 137.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 106.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

