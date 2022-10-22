Analysts Offer Predictions for EQT Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQT. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. PETERS & COMPAN restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.12.

EQT Stock Down 7.0 %

EQT stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in EQT by 79.9% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

