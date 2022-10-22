Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Lowered by Analyst

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blue Owl Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.10 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 5.81%.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.6 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,873,643 shares in the company, valued at $520,993,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162. Corporate insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

