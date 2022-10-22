Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOLD. Barclays cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

