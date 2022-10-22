Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 3.3 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

MRO opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.