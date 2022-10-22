Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Issued By Oppenheimer

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for KKR & Co. Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KKR. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $46.34 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

