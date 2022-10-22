Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $5.97 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $23.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MPC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.01. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

