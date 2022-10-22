Brokers Offer Predictions for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HZNP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

HZNP stock opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after purchasing an additional 827,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,432,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.