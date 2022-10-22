Analysts Set Expectations for Moody’s Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moody’s from $324.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.36.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $242.03 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Moody’s by 56.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after purchasing an additional 868,456 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Moody’s by 23.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after purchasing an additional 556,040 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.