Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of IAG opened at $1.38 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,570,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,036,245 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after buying an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.