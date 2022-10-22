Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE PNR opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 50.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

