Raymond James Comments on Fortis Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTS. Edward Jones lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of FTS opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Fortis has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.4116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.33%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

