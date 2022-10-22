Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Brickability Group stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.89) on Wednesday. Brickability Group has a twelve month low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.34). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.72 million and a P/E ratio of 1,850.00.
In related news, insider Susan McErlain acquired 24,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £19,986.68 ($24,150.17).
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
