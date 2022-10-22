Barclays Trims Entain (LON:ENT) Target Price to GBX 1,450

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.77) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,871 ($22.61) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,100 ($25.37).

Entain Price Performance

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,173.50 ($14.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,162 ($26.12). The firm has a market cap of £6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,259.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,201.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,297.40.

Entain Announces Dividend

Entain Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

