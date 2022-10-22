The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 950 Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.48) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on ASOS in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 775 ($9.36) target price on ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,751.15 ($21.16).

ASOS Stock Performance

ASC stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 651.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,025.19. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The firm has a market cap of £509.69 million and a PE ratio of 1,700.00.

Insider Transactions at ASOS

About ASOS

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($318,414.69).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

