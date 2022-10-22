Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 395

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 395 ($4.77) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BME. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 577 ($6.97) to GBX 412 ($4.98) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.74) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 503 ($6.08).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BME opened at GBX 301.10 ($3.64) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75. The firm has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 716.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 348.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 405.39. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 289 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 651.40 ($7.87).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

