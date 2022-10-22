Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 10,328 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,319 put options.

Rumble Stock Up 2.5 %

RUM stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Rumble has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

Get Rumble alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rumble stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.