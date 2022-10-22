Alaska Air Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,264 call options on the company. This is an increase of 285% compared to the typical volume of 1,108 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

