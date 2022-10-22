American Axle & Manufacturing Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,016 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the average volume of 1,702 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXL. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:AXL opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.12.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.