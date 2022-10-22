Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 60,308 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical volume of 37,785 call options.
Shares of JD opened at $42.15 on Friday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
