Ryder System Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,798 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 337% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,469 call options.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.05. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.33. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Ryder System by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.