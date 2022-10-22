Star Bulk Carriers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 41,962 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 506% compared to the average daily volume of 6,921 put options.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $417.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.32 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 360.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

