Star Bulk Carriers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLKGet Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 41,962 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 506% compared to the average daily volume of 6,921 put options.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $417.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.32 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 360.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

