Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,080 put options on the company. This is an increase of 294% compared to the typical volume of 1,289 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $211,172.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,154.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $601,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $211,172.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,154.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,418,310 shares of company stock valued at $277,858,163. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get agilon health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in agilon health by 2.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in agilon health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

agilon health Price Performance

AGL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Further Reading

