Amprius Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 125% compared to the average daily volume of 1,913 call options.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $26.01.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

