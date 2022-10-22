Ring Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,134 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 328% compared to the typical volume of 2,370 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ring Energy

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 507,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,354,261.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,446,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,903,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 43.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 339,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 111,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ring Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of REI stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.39 million, a P/E ratio of -100.63 and a beta of 2.13. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

