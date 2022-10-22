Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $109.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.86. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

