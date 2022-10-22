Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CP. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$79.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.88.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$96.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$89.89 billion and a PE ratio of 33.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$98.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.38. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$86.12 and a one year high of C$106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.16 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total transaction of C$5,071,748.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,978 shares in the company, valued at C$1,594,576.79. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total transaction of C$5,071,748.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,978 shares in the company, valued at C$1,594,576.79. Also, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total transaction of C$242,697.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$468,804.60. Insiders sold a total of 79,425 shares of company stock worth $7,925,898 over the last three months.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

