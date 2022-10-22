Research Analysts Set Expectations for B2Gold Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$487.55 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTO. National Bankshares dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.40.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.74. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.84 and a 52-week high of C$6.39. The firm has a market cap of C$4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 83,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total value of C$358,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,490,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,044,895.45. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,321 shares of company stock valued at $455,712.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

