Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$646.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.65 million.

Spin Master Stock Performance

TOY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.64.

TSE:TOY opened at C$44.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.06. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$39.95 and a 1-year high of C$51.41.

Insider Transactions at Spin Master

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total transaction of C$47,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,972. In related news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total transaction of C$1,241,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,347,350.64. Also, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total transaction of C$47,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at C$335,972. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $1,796,826.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

