SmartFinancial (SMBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.47 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

SMBK stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

In other SmartFinancial news, EVP Rhett D. Jordan sold 1,200 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,453.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 596,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

