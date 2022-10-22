Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of FSBC opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.10.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
