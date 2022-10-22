Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Issued By SVB Leerink

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.96 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.98 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.63.

Shares of WAT opened at $282.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.23. Waters has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,895,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 3.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

