Brokers Issue Forecasts for Xylem Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Xylem in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xylem Trading Up 3.1 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.04. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $134.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $207,124,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Xylem by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

