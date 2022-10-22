Targa Resources Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $2,264,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

