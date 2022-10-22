Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) PT at C$202.64

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$202.64.

CJT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$287.00 to C$286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cargojet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CJT opened at C$119.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$142.17. Cargojet has a one year low of C$109.69 and a one year high of C$202.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

In other Cargojet news

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total value of C$112,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,587.93.

About Cargojet

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

