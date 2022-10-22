Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $46.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,930 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 727,692 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after purchasing an additional 357,539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3,891.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 323,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.66. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Articles

