Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $46.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.13.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.66. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
