Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $54.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.79.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $49,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $208,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 63.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

