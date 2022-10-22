Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $54.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.79.
DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Dynatrace
Dynatrace Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DT opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.25.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.