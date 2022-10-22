Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $85.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NVS opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. Novartis has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.34. The stock has a market cap of $170.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

