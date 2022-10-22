Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $59.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

