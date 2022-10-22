Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives $24.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLPNY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($31.63) to €29.20 ($29.80) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Voestalpine from €26.70 ($27.24) to €18.90 ($19.29) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Voestalpine Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

