Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives $24.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.53.
Several brokerages have weighed in on VLPNY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($31.63) to €29.20 ($29.80) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Voestalpine from €26.70 ($27.24) to €18.90 ($19.29) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Voestalpine Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
