Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives $95.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

ERFSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Eurofins Scientific from €73.30 ($74.80) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific Stock Down 1.9 %

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $130.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.