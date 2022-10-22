Brokerages Set Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target at $10.04

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 33,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $57,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.