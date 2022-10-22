Brokerages Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT at $36.50

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

NRIX opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.84. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $36.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 792.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 348,044 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.