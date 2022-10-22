Brokerages Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT at $36.50

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %
NRIX opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.84. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $36.24.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
