PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $61.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. JMP Securities began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PENN stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.
