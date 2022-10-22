Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives $710.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $710.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LZAGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lonza Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Lonza Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $85.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.