Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Zalando Price Performance

ZAL opened at €22.70 ($23.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.51. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($50.88).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

