Brokerages Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Target Price at $235.56

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $171.34 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.94 and a 200-day moving average of $187.91.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.61%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.