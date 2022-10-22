Credit Suisse Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 16,686 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical volume of 12,786 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:CS opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

