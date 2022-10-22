Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €167.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($170.41) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DB1. Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($206.12) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €160.75 ($164.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €164.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 12 month high of €175.90 ($179.49). The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.53.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

