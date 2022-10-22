Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as low as $65.70 and last traded at $66.22, with a volume of 5321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.59.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Masonite International Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

